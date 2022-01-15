Vanuatu suburb in capital Port Vila has a new Inter Island Council of Chiefs

The Daily Post newspaper reports the announcement has been welcomed by the public of Port Vila as a "long overdue cry resolved" for the suburb of Manples.

Willie Kalo grew up in the area and congratulated the first ever Council - asking them to work hard to return peace, unity and safety into the area after launching the Council's by-laws.

An access road stretching about one kilometre wide through Manples has been labelled by police as a "hot spot for criminals" with pedestrians and drivers afraid to pass through the area for fear of being assaulted or asked for money.