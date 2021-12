Judge Oliver Saksak also ordered the Minister to pay another US$88 for breaching the Road Traffic (Control) Act.

He has also been given 100 hours of community work.

The court had heard Saimon refused to stop for police when driving his ministerial car in December 2020.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in October.

Justice Saksak said Saimon had also been a church elder at the time of the offence but resigned when the charges were brought against him.