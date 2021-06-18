Vanuatu Supreme Court upholds former Speaker’s decision to declare 19 government seats vacant

Justice Oliver Saksak delivered his ruling this afternoon.

The Government members who lose their seats as a result of the ruling are Prime Minister Bob Loughman, Deputy Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, Marc Muelsul, Joshua Pikioune, Nakou Natuman, Samson Samsen, Edward Nalyal, Silas Bule, Mark Ati, Seule Simoen, Lenkon Bruno, Willia Pakoa, Willie Daniel, James Bule, Jay Ngwele, Johnny Koanapo, Anthony Harry, Xavier Harry and Edmund Julun.

Shadrack, who resigned the speakership earlier this week, ruled last week that the 19, who include Prime Minister Loughman, had vacated their seats by failing to attend parliament on three consecuative days.

RNZ Pacific reports the 19 MPs had sought a court ruling claiming their constitutional rights had been breached.

The group of MPs is planning to appeal and is to seek a stay on the court's decision.

If that appeal is rejected there is likely to be 19 by-elections in Vanuatu.

It has also been reported locally that the remaining 13 government MPs are being encouraged to consider resigning and so forcing a full election.

The case came after the opposition had lodged a motion for a vote of no confidence which prompted the government to seek to remove the Speaker.

Both those motions were to be heard this past week but the appeal over the vacation of seats took precedence.

Photo file Vanuatu Parliament