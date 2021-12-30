Vanuatu to suspend ties with a South Australian recruiting company

The Commissioner of Labour, Murielle Meltenoven, said its ties with the South Australian company will be suspended, until these issues are addressed.

"Vanuatu has a long standing relationship with Australia. However, this company overlooking these welfare issues can tarnish the reputation of the labour program and our relationship with Australia," she said.

She said Vanuatu provides labourers to meet Australia's worker shortage, with expectation that the hiring companies will take care of our workers.

"I believe Vanuatu taking action will trigger disciplinary actions from the Australian government on the recruiting company," Murielle Meltenoven said.