Vanuatu Tahitian limes bound for New Zealand

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that their workers have been working closely with eight Tahitian lime farmers on Efate island.
The farmers have consistently supplied lime fruits for the export market especially New Zealand through Dynamic Supply Company Limited Vanuatu.
The Agricultural Department said the export indicates that the quantity of Tahitian limes keep on increasing for each consignment since the development of the Tahitian lime Export Procedures Manual Vanuatu in 2021.
Source:
Press Release