Vanuatu targets ‘new normal’ for agriculture sector in 2021

According to the Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Antoine Ravo, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism, the devastation of TC Harold on the Northern Provinces, volcanic ashfall in Tanna, and recovery from the volcanic eruptions in Ambae and Ambrym, has seen agriculture come to the forefront as a key industry to support the country’s economic recovery.

“With an increase in resources to the agriculture sector, DARD is focusing on export-orientated programmes to capitalise on Vanuatu’s comparative advantage.”

“This includes support for the recovery and growth of high value export crops including Kava, Cacao, Coconut, Coffee, Spices, Noni, Citrus and root crops (i.e. short to medium to long term crops),” Ravo said.

He said DARD will work in partnership with key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, including the private sector and service providers such as the Vanuatu Skills for Partnership, Farm Support Association, Vanuatu Primary Producer Authority (VPPA) and development projects to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“Such partnerships are critical for enabling the increased scope and scale of our programming across Vanuatu as part of the nation recovery, and ensuring its sustainability into the future. DARD will also expand its food security program, contributing to disaster risk reduction and improved nutrition domestically.”

“Food security activities will include working with civil society partners to increase production of root crops and fruits and vegetables for the local market as well as import substitution of products such as potato, carrot, onion and rice.”

“These targeted programmes serve to support the national economic recovery, creating improved livelihoods and food security for all.”

Ravo said, “in addition to strengthening and expanding its programmes on the ground, DARD has also been working to complete its 5-year programme of creating a strong legal and policy structure for the agriculture sector.”

“In 2021 it will complete this programme with the implementation of the regulations for the Agriculture Act.”

“These regulations will bring order and structure to the sector, providing certainty and clarity for farmers looking to build their farms into thriving businesses.”

“These provisions strengthen DARD’s capacity to protect local farming while encouraging investment into key sectors.”

According to Ravo, DARD will also be launching its ‘Reintegration Framework’ in 2021 to encourage local investment and supporting family farms.

“Through this Framework, created in partnership with the Department of Labour, public and private partners will be working together to provide skills development and training as well as create a supportive business environment to encourage returning workers from labour mobility schemes to invest in the agriculture sector.”

“The aim is for people leaving as workers to return as investors, able to build the agriculture sector through the growth of Ni-Vanuatu businesses.”

Photo DARD Caption: An abundance of locally-grown produce.