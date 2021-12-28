 

Vanuatu targets children in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

BY: Loop Pacific
08:07, December 28, 2021
Vanuatu has made it a priority to vaccinate children against Covid-19 before borders re-open.

These were the words of the Director General of the prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Gregoire Nimbtik.

DG Nimbtik stated that two of the indicators the government is advancing, is to have 90% of children vaccinated as well as 90% of adults.

Since the rollout of the vaccination program in the country, there are still groups of people within the community who are anti-vaccine, with the majority elders aged 50 upwards, having fears because of medical conditions.

Nimbtik added that the government will provide an arm of opportunity for everyone to have a choice.

“The government’s hope is to get to hit the 90% vaccinated rate in country, for both children and adults, because the government does not have the luxury to establish facilities to cater for the anti-vaccine population if they test positive for COVID-19.”

     

