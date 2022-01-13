Vanuatu Teachers Union unhappy with the sacking of its President and Secretary General

The Union's national executive council has also given notice of a month-long national strike for dismissing the pair.

The council has encouraged both men to challenge their terminations in court.

It claims the men are linked to alleged misappropriation of members' funds - which they have denied.

However the Daily Post newspaper is reporting both union leaders are appealing to the more than 16-hundred teachers NOT to go on strike - saying the union's executive doesn't have the power to fire them.

The union's executive said both leaders have already been replaced by new leaders.