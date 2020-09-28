Vanuatu temporarily bans coconut crab harvesting

The ban will allow the Department of Fisheries to address gaps in the management plan and the ensure sustainability of the fishery activity.

The Department’s Acting Manager, Christopher Author said common issues such as over-exploitation and over-harvesting have led to the temporary ban.

“It is important to the economy, therefore it requires a management plan to guide the forms of strategies and measures for development and sustainability,” he said.

“The plan sets out the harvest quota by area/island, licensing system and size limits. The licensing system provides the required minimum buying price for a licensed buyer.

“Gaps that need addressing include over-harvesting and over-exploitation. Harvesting of under-size and inequality in harvesting.”

Author said they are looking at shifting the coconut crab closed season, increasing the minimum buying price and incorporating traditional knowledge in fisheries management.

Following the ban, the Department of Fisheries will be working with communities to find other alternative income support, particularly in Torres Islands, said Author.

The order for the coconut crab ban harvesting is expected to be uplifted at the end of next month.