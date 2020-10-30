Vanuatu thinks again on diaper ban issue

The ban was meant to come into effect on 31 December but the Council of Ministers announced earlier this month that the use of disposable nappies would continue until a solution is found.

This followed consultations with different stakeholders which concluded the main issue is how and where the nappies are discarded.

Mothers told a consultation in Port Vila that the nappy ban would have just lumped more responsibility onto mothers and families.

The Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement a supposed survey on the nappy ban undertaken by the Department of Environment was not a survey but a pamphlet promoting the ban, and did not provide a a discussion on the pros and cons of the issue.

Photo file Caption: Used diapers