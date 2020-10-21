Vanuatu Tourism Department to host ‘Niufala Rod Blo Tourism Week’

The event will see collaborative discussions and validation workshops for the recovery of Vanuatu’s tourism industry.

This is to ensure destination wellbeing, resilience, diversification, and sustainability.

The Tourism Week is being supported by the Vanuatu Government, Department of Tourism, Vanuatu Tourism Office, New Zealand Government and Vanuatu Skills Partnership.

Over 80 representatives from the outer islands representing all six provinces have started arriving in Port Vila ahead of this important week which focuses on the immediate recovery, health and safety of Vanuatu, and also looks ahead at the ‘Niufala Rod Blo Tourism’.

The representatives include Secretary Generals, provincial planners, tourism managers, product development officers, tourism industry operators, and representatives from industry, agriculture, health, culture, kastom, and environment.

Invitations have also gone out to government officials, policy makers, tourism industry operators, complimentary sectors, tourism association leaders and civil society representatives.

The expected outcome of the week is to provide updates on the Immediate Recovery Plan, TamTam Travel Bubble, our National Airline, and impacts of the border closure.

Photo supplied Caption: Director of Tourism, Jerry Spooner and CEO Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs, Jean Pierre Tom at the Chief’s Nakamal