Vanuatu Tourism Office and tourism department review tourism legislation

The legislation are the Vanuatu Tourism Council Act No.23 of 2012 and the Vanuatu Tourism Act Cap 142.

These two pieces of legislation were enacted before the development of the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) and the Vanuatu Sustainable Tourism Policy (VSTP).

The review is intended to strengthen the legislative framework to guide the implementation of this sector-wide policy that is linked to the 2030 People’s Plan.

“It's important for us to begin this consultative process because the restrictions placed on us by the Covid-19 pandemic have created an opportunity to make an internal review to strengthen areas that need improvement in the tourism sector. This legislative framework has been identified as an important area for addressing", said Tourism Director, Jerry Spooner.

VTO Chief Executive Officer, Adela Issachar Aru echoed similar sentiments saying, there have been challenges faced by both institutions where roles and functions overlapped and this needed to be addressed, so both institutions can carry out their roles effectively and as a team in support of the industry and sector as they move into the recovery phase.

The consultations were held in TAFEA, MALAMPA and SANMA provinces.

Similar discussions will be held in other parts of the country.

Photo supplied Caption: Joint tourism consultation meeting at SANMA province.