Vanuatu Tourism Office opens Tanna Travel Centre

The travel centre is located opposite Lenakel’s market house, a central location that will help ensure better accessibility for members of the public wanting information or to make travel bookings.

The Tanna Travel Centre was previously located at White Grass Airport.

TAFEA’s tourism businesses will also benefit from having a more convenient location for marketing and selling their products to domestic consumers.

Eventually, when it is safe to reopen Vanuatu’s borders to overseas visitors, the new Tanna Travel Centre will also facilitate a large volume of bookings for tourism businesses in Vanuatu’s southernmost province, as it did prior to the pandemic.

Minister for Tourism, Trade, Industry and Ni-Vanuatu Business, James Bule said “the improvement of VTO’s information centres and reservation processes are important, as they enable consumers to get the information they need and to make bookings that provide income and livelihoods for our tourism businesses.”

According to Bule, the Government’s Vanuatu Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2021-2025 seeks to improve key areas of the tourism sector as a pathway to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are standing together to see the implementation of one of these activities under the theme of wellbeing, through ‘high value, low impact tourism,’” he said while launching the travel centre.

VTO’s CEO, Adela Issachar Aru said, “today we are here to witness the opening of a new Tanna Travel Centre because there is demand for improving travel bookings, payment processes and to create a place where tourism business owners can easily get marketing support for their businesses”.

The Tanna Travel Centre was first established in August 2017 at White Grass Airport with the support of the Australian and New Zealand governments, under the management of the Vanuatu Skills Partnership Program. In 2018, VTO took over the role of running the Call Centre network throughout the country, including the Tanna Travel Centre.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Tourism, James Bule during the official opening of the new Tanna Travel Centre