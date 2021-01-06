Vanuatu tourism worker turns to agriculture

Kenneth of Worasiviu village returned home after completing a stint in the tourism industry overseas.

He decided to go into farming and recently established the Pele Island Farmers' Association.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Kenneth is the current chairman of the Association and under his leadership has seen an increase in the number of people cultivating their land.

"The main purpose of setting up this association is to encourage more farmers to increase production and encourage young people to start investing in agriculture.

"The theme is 'Tugeta Yumi Growem' as farmers need to start small but think big and start to consider agriculture as one of the productive sectors in Vanuatu," Kenneth said.

The agriculture sector is being earmarked in 2021 to revive Vanuatu’s economy, which has been impacted by the downturn in tourism due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Photo supplied Caption: Jeffery Kenneth on his farm on Pele island.