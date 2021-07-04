Vanuatu TRBR signs MOU with Customs

The MOU will facilitate good governance, regulatory compliance and monitoring, to overcome any present or potential problems as the result of importing non-compliant Radiocommunications and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (RTTE) and/or Information & Communications Technology (ICT) devices, a milestone between these two regulatory entities.

The signing of the MOU with TRBR Regulator, Brian Winji and the Director of the Department of Customs & Inland Revenue, Harold Tarosa took place during the celebrations of the 2021 National ICT Day event held at the Unity Park, La Place in Luganville Kings town, Santo.

The Customs and Inland Revenue (CIR) is the government agency with the role of protecting the community from potential risks arising from international trade and travel, while facilitating the legitimate movement of people and goods across the border and maximizing the collection of the government’s revenue through taxes and licensing.

The head of customs during the ICT day emphasized the importance of the single window project and mentioned that the Department of Energy and Biosecurity have been included in the single window, and this MOU will allow Customs to collaborate with TRBR to include TRBR in the single window system as well.

The office of the TRBR is a government Agency and is mandated by the Telecommunications, Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulation Act No. 30 of 2009 as amended by Amendment 22 of 2018, and the Type Approval Regulation and Conformity to Technical Standards to regulate the importation of Radiocommunications and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (RTTE) and/or Information & Communications Technology (ICT) devices for sale or use in Vanuatu.

It involves verification of equipment against applicable international and national standards and requirements through certification and permit processes.

Regulator Winji and Director Tarosa both shared common understanding for these two entities to collaborate with mutual interest to exchange information to facilitate good governance.

They also want to ensure Radiocommunications and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (RTTE) and/or Information & Communications Technology (ICT) devices that are imported into the country are safe and will not cause interference, or long or short term damages to the radio and telco networks, the environment and also the general public in Vanuatu, and have the required international and domestic certification for use in the Vanuatu market.

Photo supplied Caption: TRBR Regulator Winji and Director of DCIR Tarosa after the signing ceremony