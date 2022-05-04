Vanuatu union demands reinstatement of suspended teachers

The teachers are under suspension for their alleged participation in a call for a national strike which was then cancelled.

The Daily Post quotes union leaders, Industrial Officer George Firiam and Treasurer Loreen Baniuri, as saying the industrial suspension has introduced fear among about 1,000 members who believe in their Union as laying the foundation of their future on retirement.

The Vanuatu Teachers' Union was set up by the Vanuatu Labour Union after the former United Moderate Party led Government, led by then Prime Minister Maxime Carlot Korman, terminated hundreds of registered teachers following a nationwide strike by public servants which brought the Government to its knees in 1991.

Photo file RNZ Pacific