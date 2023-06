Australia is three-quarters of the way through its trial of allowing the commercial importation of kava.

Figures from last October showed 147 tonnes of kava had arrived in Australia, with 70 tonnes from Tonga and 44 tonnes from Fiji.

Vanuatu came in third with just under 20 tonnes.

However, earlier this month a trade delegation from Vanuatu visited Brisbane to look at ways to boost the country's exports.