Vanuatu Utilities Regulatory Authority announces new appointment

Mr Chaniel’s appointment is for five-years.

The appointment was made upon the recommendation of the Evaluation Committee, duly chaired by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Vanuatu as required under the URA Act.

Mr Chaniel, is currently retired and was a former Water Supply Manager, then Managing Director and Board Member of UNELCO Engie during the period 1994 to 2011.

He succeeds Jesse Benjamin, a former Director General of the Ministry of Climate Change.

The URA said it is pleased to welcome Mr. Chaniel to his new role seeing the vast industry experience he possesses in both the electricity and water sector complementing his skills in a repertoire of concession management, contract negotiations, leadership and management.

The Part Time Executive Commissioner for the URA, Lloyd Fikiasi has also been appointed by the then Minister for Finance, Gaetan Pikioune for a term of three years.

Mr. Fikiasi is a former staff of the URA and currently a Senior Legal with the Office of the Maritime Regulator.