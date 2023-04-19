Vanuatu volcano emits clouds of smoke

Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department said the monitoring system at Saratama Ambae recorded volcanic earthquakes and emissions of steam and clouds of smoke high up to 694.48m and contains sulphur dioxide gas (SO2 gas) which can cause acid rain.

The Met office said the Manaro Vui volcano is continuing in a major unrest state.

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

People in the South East of Ambae have been advised to give serious consideration to potential volcanic hazards.

"At this stage it's very clear that the situation can get worse in the days to come, and so it's important for the people to move to safe places.

And we will be asking their co-operation to co-operate with us so that we can get them to safety," VMGD said.

The department will continue to closely monitor the Manaro Vui volcano activity

Photo supplied VMGD Caption: Cloud of smoke at Manaro Vui volcano