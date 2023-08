Vanuatu is concerned that some of their top athletes have left the country for seasonal work and this has affected their national teams.

Discussions have been held between the Ministry of Sports, the New Zealand government through their High Commission office in Port Vila, New Zealand Horticulture and the Oceania Football President, Lambert Maltock.

Vanuatu's Sports Minister Tomker Netvunei has been in New Zealand in the past few days for discussions on the issue.