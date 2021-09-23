Vanuatu to welcome RVS Takuare | Loop Vanuatu

The patrol boat is gifted by Australia, under its Pacific Maritime Security Program (PMSP), a successor to the Pacific Patrol Boat Programme.

PMSP is a $2billion (AUD) commitment over 30 years to Vanuatu and other Pacific island nations, to support their capacity to protect their sovereignty and contribute to regional security.

Apart from providing the new guardian-class boat, PMSP also supports Vanuatu contracted aerial surveillances support to improve regional maritime domain awareness, enhance regional coordination to improve interoperability between nations in addressing regional maritime challenges, upgrades to RVS Mala Base Wharf to berth RVS Takuare safely and securely and continual support through-country advisers, training assistance and maintenance support.

The new vessel has improved capabilities, which includes increased range and sea keeping ability with improved satellite communications system, accommodation for mixed gender crews, large size with 1500kg deck crane, 16m2 cargo deck to further support humanitarian aid and disaster relief, travel at 20knots, 8meter wide, 39.5meter long, tract 2.5m, vessel monitoring system and 3000 nautical mile range.

Photo supplied Caption: RVS Takuare