Acting Director of Public Health, Jenny Stephens, said people who travel overseas and return within a year are also included in the priority group.

She confirmed that booster shots of both the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines will be administered.

She told the Daily Post, "this is to reduce their risk of severe disease once overseas. This group of people are urged to come forward for their 3rd doses if it is five or more months since their 2nd dose."