Vanuatu willing to take in Ahluwalia

This was the word from Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman.

He publicly declared that the USP Emalus Campus in Vanuatu was ready to host Prof Ahluwalia after his forceful removal from Fiji earlier this month.

Mr Loughman said Vanuatu as one of the 12-member countries was willing to give a work permit and prepare to host Prof Ahluwalia.

He called on other USP member countries who were not pleased with the shenanigans to voice their opinions to the council. Mr Loughman also called on the Fijian Government to work with the USP Council and management.

“Provide a solution, hence appoint a USP vice-chancellor as soon as possible before the travelling of students if no, no travel of students,” he said.

Mr Loughman said the appointment of the VC should be done before the starting date of semester one.

“We need to be reminded that USP is owned by 12-member countries and any issue of any breach within each country policy should be written direct to council as the highest body to deal with any issue.”

Mr Loughman said he had hope in God that the USP saga would soon come to an end