Vanuatu withdraws from Oceania World Cup qualifiers after players test Covid positive

Executive of Vanuatu Football Federation announced the withdrawal on social media this afternoon.

Vanuatu’s first game against Tahiti yesterday was cancelled, after Vanuatu was unable to field a squad due to several Covid-19 cases in the team.

The Oceania Football Confederation said majority of the squad had tested positive after rapid antigen tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad’s departure from their team hotel for the stadium.

“Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team,” OFC said.

Photo file VFF Caption: The first 11 in the Vanuatu v Fiji training session.