The team’s participation was confirmed at the line up announcement of the event by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Vanuatu, New Zealand and Australia are the only three teams from the Oceania region that are participating in the sport.

Vanuatu team will be competing against teams such as the host Trinidad & Tobago,Rwanda, Canada, Mozambique, CaymanbIslands, England, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Kenya and Bermuda.

The games will be held from 4 to 11 August.