Vanuatu Youth Provincial and Municipal Councils to be held

The team will follow up with elections in SHEFA/ Port Vila and MALAMPA at a later date.

So far TAFEA and TORBA youth councils have elected new executives.

Six other youth councils will hold their elections no later than April.

VNYC’s Principal Administrator, Joe Kalo said the council is mandated to support young people and it is responsible to ensure that election of youth councils are done in accordance with the Decentralization Act (CAP230).

“We conducted elections in a way that young people themselves made their choices to choose who they want to represent them at the provincial and national level.

"The Council is there to support and guide them through the election process while the Provincial Government facilitates the election. The Council has the full support of the Vanuatu National Youth Authority in this Election Process,” Kalo said.

This is the first time VNYC has conducted youth elections reaching out to all area councils as mandated by the VNYA Act. The elected Youth presidents will have the opportunity to sit in Council sittings and their names will also be processed for Gazette at the State Law Office.

Photo supplied Caption: New TORBA Youth council elected end of last year 2021