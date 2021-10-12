Vanuatu's delegation due to arrive at World Expo in Dubai

Vanuatu's director of external trade, Joe Pakoa, said the delegation paid for their extra luggage when departing from Vanuatu on Air Vanuatu.

But he said there were delays in Auckland while the Vanuatu Consulate and Emirate airline officials sorted out payment for the extra luggage from Auckland to Dubai.

The World Expo is held every five years but was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakoa said Vanuatu is being represented by six business at the World Expo and they're looking forward to strengthening diplomatic and business relationships with the UAE.

Photo file Expo 2020 Dubai