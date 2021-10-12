 

Vanuatu's delegation due to arrive at World Expo in Dubai

BY: Loop Pacific
15:12, October 12, 2021
Vanuatu's delegation is finally about to arrive at the World Expo in Dubai after being grounded in New Zealand because of challenges with excess luggage.

Vanuatu's director of external trade, Joe Pakoa, said the delegation paid for their extra luggage when departing from Vanuatu on Air Vanuatu.

But he said there were delays in Auckland while the Vanuatu Consulate and Emirate airline officials sorted out payment for the extra luggage from Auckland to Dubai.

The World Expo is held every five years but was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakoa said Vanuatu is being represented by six business at the World Expo and they're looking forward to strengthening diplomatic and business relationships with the UAE.

 

Photo file Expo 2020 Dubai      

RNZ Pacific
