Vanuatu's former leader in court today

Charlot Salwai is due in court to face bribery, corruption and perjury charges.

Former agriculture minister and Luganville MP, Matai Seremaiah, former health minister, Jerome Ludvaune and Tafea Outer MP Tom Korr, are also standing trial, although not for perjury.

The charges followed a complaint laid by former leader of the opposition and current deputy prime minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, last year.

Mr Salwai and Mr Seremaiah have already informed the Speaker they will not be present in this week's session of parliament.