Vanuatu's francophone students given opportunity to pursue higher education

Fournier signed an annual grant agreement with the Lycée Louis Antoine de Bougainville, the Lycée de Montmartre and the Lycée de Luganville to facilitate the studies.

The DAEU curriculum is designed to offer French-speaking students a one-year programme to better prepare for the competitive DAEU which is the key diploma to access higher studies in Vanuatu, in New-Caledonia or in France.

The DAEU allows students or adults who have not had the opportunity to have a baccalauréat to access French higher education.

The number of registered students of DAEU has increased significantly over the years which signals the success of the programme to the French-speaking public in the country.

The partnership complies with the priorities for the cooperation agreed between the French Embassy and the Ministry of Education and Training of Vanuatu.

France has been an essential supporter of the programme since its adoption in 2014.

Photo supplied Caption: French Ambassador and Principal of Lycée Louis Antoine de Bougainville with the signed grant agreement.