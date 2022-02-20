Vanuatu's govt confirms four Covid-19 cases

Bob Loughman said the new cases were all on repatriations flights, three on a flight from New Caledonia and one on a flight from Australia.

Mr Loughman said samples of the cases will be sent overseas to determine the Covid-19 variant.

He said there is no evidence of community transmission.

The Ministry of Health will test 10 other passengers who came on the Brisbane and Noumea flights to determine their Covid-19 status.

Following the detection of the four border cases, the prime minister declared that repatriation flights will be suspended until contact tracing of the recent cases are done.