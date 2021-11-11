Vanuatu's John Frum Movement mourn loss of leader

The John Frum Movement is a cargo cult, most often linked to a mythical American serviceman in World War Two.

The military man is expected, by the movement's members, to return and bring them wealth.

The president of the Nikoletan Council of Chiefs of Tanna, Willie Lop, said John Frum believers and people on the island applauded Chief Isaac Wan's leadership and will miss him.

Chief Wan led the ceremony to raise the American flag and mark John Frum Day on 15 February each year.