Vanuatu's Nagriamel calls on govt to not make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory

16:10, November 6, 2021
Vanuatu's Nagriamel Custom Movement, established by the late Santo rebellion leader, Jimmy Steven, is calling on the government not to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory.

The current secretary general of the Nagriamel Political Commission, Jeff Batunvanu, said compulsory vaccination goes against people's rights.

He said it is understood the government is considering legislation to do this.

But Mr Batunvanu said some people's decisions are on their Christian faith and such a ruling by the government will take away their individual rights.

He said it's his earnest request that the government makes a thorough analysis before making a decision on any new regulation.

     

RNZ Pacific
