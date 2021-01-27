VBTC hosts successful radiothon to raise funds for incubators

The company’s radio station hosted a 36-hour non-stop radiothon to raise money to buy incubators for Vila Central Hospital.

Over vt2 million in cash and vt1.4 million in kind was collected as of Monday afternoon.

The New Zealand High Commission has pledged four incubators and the Chinese Embassy has pledged funding for three incubators.

ANZ Bank Vanuatu contributed vt200,000 for an incubator.

VBTC Staff Social Club President and journalist, Leah Lowonbu said it’s an emotional rollercoaster for the team who volunteered their time to raise funds for the incubators.

Chief Executive Officer, Francis Herman commended Leah and the team saying every VBTC staff involved in the radiothon learned the importance of giving back to the community.

“I saw members of our team breakdown in tears when mothers and fathers relayed their stories about losing new born babies or when children lined up in the rain to make donations to our team that visited the settlements in Port Vila.”

VBTC is liaising with VCH medical authorities on the immediate purchase of the incubators and accessories.

Photo supplied VBTC Caption: Chief Semeon Poilapa - Vaturisu Chairman and his Secretary General, Chief Jimmy Meameadola handing the Council's sponsorship to VBTC's Rosemary Miller.