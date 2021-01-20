Veteran Vanuatu journalist Gratien Tiona Molsoul passes away

Molsoul died last night only days after veteran journalist, Ricky Binihi passed away at Vila Central Hospital.

Molsul was Editor of Vila Times

He was well known in print media and has a long experience in the field of journalism.

Molsul was previously in charge of the francophone section of The Independent newspaper after working at Nasara and Vanuatu Weekly Hebdomadaire.

He also worked at Radio Vanuatu in the early days of his career.

Photo Facebook Caption: Well-known Vanuatu journalist Gratien Tiona Molsoul