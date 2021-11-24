Vila Central Hospital commemorates World Premature Day

INCU Head Nurse, Angeline Namu, said it is a celebration to raise awareness about the dangers of premature births.

Namu added that the day was initiated by the European Foundation Care for Newborn Infants (EFCNI) in 2008 along with other European parenting organizations.

She explained that premature birth refers to babies born about 35 weeks before their due date with low weight below the minimum which is 2.5kg.

Namu also acknowledged that many of rural clinics in Vanuatu may not have advanced equipment to cater for premature births, nevertheless she encourages all mothers who may go through this to always stay close to their newborns at all times.

This year’s theme is “Zero separation, act now and keep babies and parents together”.