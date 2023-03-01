Villagers demand Vanuatu govt starts repair work, three years on from cyclone

RNZ Pacific reports the area administrator Jean Vianey Barang said apart from a tar-sealed road, no other reconstruction has been carried out in the central and southern parts of Pentecost.

He said some school buildings, including dormitories and classrooms, remain without roofs and windows.

The appeal was made during a visit to Melsisi by Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau last week.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Vanuatu said Pentecost is a major supplier of kava in both local and export markets, but farmers are still struggling with the impact of Harold.

He said the removal of machinery from the island by the previous government has made the situation worse.

Jean Vianey Barang also said the feeder roads used by kava farmers to transport their produce to the coastal area for shipment to the Port Vila market are no longer in use.

He claimed that the money allocated for this road work was instead used for the upkeep of roads in Port Vila and Luganville.

A damaged chapel in Ranwadi Secondary School overlooks a devastated Pentecost landscape. Cyclone Harold, Vanuatu 2020. Photo: Andrew Gray