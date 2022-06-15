Virgin Australia Port Vila services to start from March 2023

With Vanuatu’s borders opening to Australian travellers on 1July 2022, the VTO reports it expects the island destination to be very popular with both families and couples looking for a nature-based escape close to Australia.

VTO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adela Issachar Aru, says the return of Virgin Australia to Vanuatu in March, will give travellers even more choice when planning their travels to Vanuatu.

“Vanuatu stands ready to welcome Australians back to our shores from 1 July and the Virgin Australia scheduled flights from Brisbane to Port Vila provide even more choice for Australians answering the call of Vanuatu,” said Aru.

“This is a very positive step towards re-establishing international aviation access to Vanuatu and getting capacity back to pre-Covid levels by the end of 2023 is key for us in achieving our tourism roadmap.

“Virgin Australia’s sale fares offering a 30 per cent discount on seats to Vanuatu will be well received in the market, flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This is great news for holiday makers from across Australia. We know that the Virgin Australia network also supports connections to a range of other ports across Australia.”