Virgin Australia to Resume Flights to Vanuatu and Samoa

The Australian-based airline will serve the destinations from Brisbane and Sydney as it continues to rebuild its international network.

The flights are scheduled to take off in March with different frequencies depending on the destination. Travelers can book the available flights online, and passengers who are part of the carrier's frequent-flyer program, Velocity, can use points to book.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson told the Executive Traveller that the resuming service allows people to see their loved ones.

Service to Port Vila Bauerfield International Airport will originate from Brisbane International Airport beginning March 10th. Flights will be five days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Weekend flights will reportedly be paused from May through to late June. Virgin operated the same amount of flights to Port Vila before border restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the airline only connecting Port Vila and Brisbane, passengers would need to connect to other domestic Australian cities via Brisbane or then connect to Sydney for other international destinations, such as the US.