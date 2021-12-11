Volcanic activity on Ambae slightly increases

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

VMGD stated that, the volcanic activity on Ambae has slightly increased in the minor unrest level, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 1.

Since last Sunday, the volcano activity consisted of emission of steam, with an average height of approximately 250m, and explosions of wet tephra ejected above the lake surface.

New analysis suggest that the volcanic activity is likely to continue at this level of minor unrest. Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area and creeks (e.g., remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018 eruption).

“The villages located near flowing creeks (dangerous flow zones) can continually expect changes in stream behavior and larger than normal flow rates during heavy rains”.

The Ambae Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

Photo supplied Caption: Smoke from Ambae Volcano