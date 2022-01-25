Volcanic activity increases at Vanuatu’s Ambrym volcano

As a result the Volcanic Alert Level has increased from Level 1 to Level 2.

In a statement released today, the department said new scientific analysis suggest that the Ambrym volcano activity has significantly increased today, 25 January 2022 early morning around 4am.

“There were steam observed on Marum crater and significant steam, ash and gas observed on Benbow since 05:15am this morning. Volcanic hazards remain at the summit craters area and the South East part of Ambrym Island (e.g., major cracks from 2018).”

The department said the latest observations and daily analysis of the Ambrym seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirm that the Ambrym volcano activity has increased and is continuing in the Major unrest Level.

“The lava lakes that used to appear in Benbow and Marum craters have disappeared since December 2018 eruption. The remaining activity inside active craters consists of ongoing steam emissions.”

According to VMGD, people from Ambrym and neighboring islands will not see the volcanic glow at nights.

“With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warning.”

All tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Ambrym and the general public are reminded that due to the current volcano activity and presence of cracked areas at the caldera, the danger zone remains at the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow and the Danger Zone A at Marum which are set about 1 km radius from Benbow and 2 km radius from Marum.

There are life safety hazards within these hazard zones. Due to the presence of active rifts and faults at the South-East area of Ambrym, communities concerned are advised not to access within 500 meters from major cracks (Danger Zone).

There is a possibility (low) that earthquake or volcanic activity may start from this area. More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website: https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/.../volcano/volcano-info/resources.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department said it is closely monitoring this volcano activity.

Photo supplied VMGD