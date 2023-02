Volcano data analyst, Rerena Vatu said they do not currently have a monitoring station on Epi reports RNZ Pacific.

She said the information on the eruption came from a station on another island - Ambrym - and a technical team was sent.

Vatu said having monitoring stations near submarine volcanoes is a must so they can be recorded.

Photo file courtesy Mayline Leleny Caption: Phreatic explosions at East Epi submarine volcano eported on 1 Feb 2023