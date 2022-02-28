VT23 million for upcoming elections in Vanuatu

Malekula constituency will go to polls on 12 April, 2022 to elect a replacement for late Member of Parliament, John Sala.

Vanuatu Daily Post reports the Port Vila Municipal Election is scheduled to take place on 22 April, 2022.

On 21 May, 2022, the people of Malekula will go to the polls for the vacant seat left by a former councillor, who also passed away last year.

The Chairman of Electoral Commission, Edward Kaltamat confirmed the dates have been gazetted.

About VT23 million(US$201,000) has been allocated towards these elections.

Chairman Kaltamat said VT16 million (US$140,000) is approved for both by-elections on Malekula, while VT7 million (US$61,000) will cover the Port Vila Municipality election.

