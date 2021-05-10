Wanfuteng Bank opens new branch in Santo

The bank which is in its third year of operation in Vanuatu reached a milestone with the new branch.

“Our vision has always been to provide excellent customer services with the best rates in Vanuatu. We are pleased to be able to extend our offering to Luganville,” said owner and CEO, Catherine Le Bourgeois.

Reserve Bank of Vanuatu Director Noel Vari thanked the bank for its vision to expand its services to Santo.

“This expansion to Santo and other provinces will help to contribute to advance our National Financial Inclusion Strategy efforts and in particular Santo.”

Wilmaraia Vocor, General Manager of Wanfuteng Bank, said the team worked hard to make it happen.

“It is a milestone for the Bank, the staff, and for the Santo market who have been looking forward to Wanfuteng Bank having a presence here.”

The new branch was opened over a week ago.

Wanfuteng Bank branch in Santo officially opened on Friday, 30th of April, with over 100 guests in attendance.

The bank also launched its Wansaver Account with zero account opening fees and zero monthly fees.

Photo supplied