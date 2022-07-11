Wenda reminds Pacific leaders of West Papua resolution

The Interim President of the West Papua Provisional Government and President of ULMWP made this reminder ahead of the PIF Meeting in Fiji this week.

“I want to remind the Pacific Leaders that during their discussions they need to recall for the UN High Commissioner’s visit to West Papua,” said Wenda.

The Pacific leaders during the previous PIF have strongly encouraged Indonesia to finalise the timing of a visit by the UN High Commissioner to investigate the reported human rights abuses so that the commissioner could provide an evidence-based informed report before the next PIF, according to The Guardian.

Wenda said: “The Melanesia and Pacific Leaders need to give a more stronger message from this meeting, as they have already made their call during the previous PIF for the commissioner’s visit to West Papua.

“The situation is becoming more worst. I pray that the Pacific leaders continue to made their call and speak out for West Papua.”

West Papua has been in constant turmoil for many years and its important that the PIFLM) highlighted this issue, he said.

The 51st PIF is scheduled in Suva, Fiji, from 11 to 14 July, Monday to Friday this week.

Wenda thanked the SHEFA Provincial Government Council Province (SPGC) and the Vanuatu Government for recognising them and their their struggle for self-determination and liberation from Indonesian rule.

SPGC has performed a custom ceremony last year to adopt West Papua as its sister country.