WHO says 'priority' must be on vulnerable groups as Vanuatu battles COVID

There are almost 300 active infections in the country and one woman who tested positive to COVID-19 has died.

The ministry of health is investigating that case to find out if her death was a result of her COVID-19 infection.

The WHO's Country Liaison officer Dr Eunyoung Ko said authorities need to prioritise the health of vulnerable groups.

"The government is trying hard to stop the spread of COVID into the communities," she said.

Local reporting alleged a breach of quarantine led to the current outbreak in Vanuatu and the leader of the opposition Ralph Regenvanu lodged a complaint to police about the matter.

Dr Ko would not speculate on how COVID-19 community transmission began.

She said Vanuatu is going through a similar experience as other Pacific countries that have dealt with COVID-19.

"Fortunately the two main provinces where the cases are located the vaccination rate is pretty good," she said.

However in more remote areas the vaccination rate remains low at about 30 percent to 40 per cent coverage.

But Dr Ko said there is a good flow of COVID vaccine doses coming into the country.