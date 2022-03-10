 

Whole of Vanuatu in full lockdown

BY: Loop Pacific
09:31, March 10, 2022
The Government has extended a curfew throughout Vanuatu by another 48 hours.

The change was announced as Vanuatu reported 35 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The initial 48-hour curfew period covering Efate and its offshore islands ends at 6pm today.

An amendment order to include 5 other provinces was signed by the Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone yesterday and published in the Official Gazette.

The Health Emergency Order paragraph 3 “(1A) stated that, A curfew is applied in islands in the SHEFA province and in all the following provinces in Vanuatu, TAFEA province, MALAMPA province, PENAMA province, SANMA province and TORBA province,

The curfew does not apply to essential service providers, persons requiring emergency health services and persons assisting them to get emergency health services, as well as essential workers, and persons engaged in activities of the National Cluster activated by the National Disaster Management Office in Vanuatu.

Community leaders have been strongly encouraged to ensure that everyone respects the curfew.

 

Photo screenshot  Vanuatu Government   Caption:  Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone (centre)   

