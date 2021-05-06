Work to begin on new Avunatari Health Centre in Vanuatu’s Malo Island

First Secretary at the Australian High Commission, Kirsty Dudgeon joined Minister of Health, Silas Bule, Director General Russel Tamata and Chief Molarani Talum in the ground-breaking ceremony of the health centre.

In March 2021, during an official visit to Santo, Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah deZoeten, announced with Minister Bule the reconstruction of the TC Harold damaged Avunatari Health Centre.

The high commission says in the face of COVID-19, the reconstruction of this health centre will support the Australia and Vanuatu’s joint response to improve health security in Vanuatu by providing health services to thousands of people on Malo Island.

“The 39 million vatu reconstruction will also provide much needed employment opportunities for Vanuatu’s people. The upgrade of the health facility, which includes a new building, a new staff house, a new water pump and a solar light system, will meet the quality standards of the Ministry of Health and will be able to withstand category 5 cyclones.”

Australia has provided Vt 5.7 billion to support the Government of Vanuatu’s response to COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold under Vanuatu’s National Recovery Strategy 2020-23.

Photo supplied Aust HC