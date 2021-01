A new terminal facility and runway upgrades are estimated at Vt1.2 billion.

About 500 Vt million has been set aside for fencing and the commencement of on-site preparation for the upgrade.

Minister for Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo confirmed on VBTC news that Parliament has approved the Vt 1.2 billion allocation in the budget for the upgrade project.

The current infrastructure is dilapidated and needs to be rebuilt.

Photo supplied Caption: Runway at Norsup Airport