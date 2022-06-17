Work resumes on South Paray Wharf

The Government has awarded the contract to Fletcher Organisation (Vanuatu) Limited to redesign the facility. Once completed, the facility will provide simultaneous berthing for up to 4 cargo vessels and 4 landing crafts. The onshore facilities will include a public shelter and toilets for passengers, and laydown areas for cargo handling.

The award follows a rigorous procurement process that commenced in July 2021, concluding in September 2021. Evaluation of the bids proceeded straight after the bid opening in September.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is partially funding South Paray construction, approved the Bid Evaluation Report (BER) in December 2021.

South Paray domestic wharf has been a key priority project of the Government since 2012 when the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project was negotiated with donor partners. Since works were halted in 2017 due primarily to faulty designs, VPMU and its partners have worked extremely hard to resume the project, not only to resolve the design issues, but also so that the project fits into a budget that guarantees successful completion of the wharf.

The current layout differs markedly from the first, but will still see a wharf infrastructure that engineers are adamant would be fit for purpose, while at the same time, meeting the growing demands of the domestic trade.

It is also anticipated that the new wharf will ease concerns over over-crowding and water pollution at the temporary wharf at Pontoon Bay.

The South Paray wharf is being funded primarily by the ADB and the New Zealand Government under the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project (VISSP) as part of a broader project to deliver other wharf infrastructures in Santo and Malekula.

Also included in VISSP are the extensive repairs to the Lenakel and Litzlitz wharves which are almost completed and the soon to be awarded contract for the construction of public shelters and toilets at both facilities.

Photo Caption: South Paray wharf