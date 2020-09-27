World Vision Vanuatu mourns passing away of leader and mentor Pastor Rakau

Pastor Fiama Rakau has been described as a tireless advocate for ending violence in Vanuatu.

“He used his deep Christian faith to help men understand the effects of violence in their homes, take responsibility for their actions, and develop healthy relationship skills. Rest In Peace, Pastor.”

“You have left many hearts and hands behind that will carry on the work that you began, World Vision Vanuatu said.

Pastor Rakau passed away Saturday morning.

He had returned on a repatriation flight from Noumea, New Caledonia and was in quarantine as part of the Government's measures to respond to COVID-19

According to VBTC News, Pastor Rakau suffered a heart attack.

Photo World Vision Vanuatu